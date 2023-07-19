Rising Pakistani Cricketer Addresses Comparisons With Suryakumar Yadav

Mohammad Haris, a young Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman has been earmarked to be a future star. He was one of the bright spots for Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup and is currently leading the Pakistan A side in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Under his captaincy, Pakistan has secured wins in both of their matches so far. Interestingly, Haris has been compared to India's Suryakumar Yadav due to his somewhat unconventional shot selections. Ahead of the key clash against India, the wicket-keeper batter spoke about these comparisons and the road ahead.

“We shouldn't compare between the two of us just yet, Surya is 32-33 years old, I am still a 22-year-old boy. To reach that stage I still have to put that work in,” Haris told Pak TV.

Haris also mentioned former South Africa captain AB De Villiers while taking about “360-degree” cricketers. “Surya has his own level, De Villiers had his own level and I am my own level well. I want to make a name for myself as a 360-degree cricketer, not use theirs,” he added.



cre Trending Stories

As far as the ongoing tournament is concerned, both India and Pakistan come into this match after having won their last two games. The winner of this match will not only top the group but also will be favourites to go all the way and clinch the title.

“All teams are just like the other for us. We have come to play this tournament, we haven't come to play India. We will play against India just like we played against every other team,” Haris said.

Yash Dhull, the victorious captain of the U-19 World Cup, is leading India A in the ACC Emerging Trophy tournament. The team has been comprehensive in their last two games as the bowlers have not allowed the opponents to post a challenging total while the top order batters have got the job done. They will start as marginal favourites but Pakistan have more experienced players in the squad and it could well boil down to who holds their nerves better on the day.