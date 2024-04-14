'Riya, You’ll Marry Me If RCB Wins': Aditya’s Proposal Message On Good Day Note Goes Viral

While India is drooling over IPL moments like MSD hugging Gambhir and Virat calling Anushka, a new love story between Riya and Aditya has emerged on the internet. If you’re not familiar with their love story, it became viral a few days ago with Aditya’s message for his crush Riya Vishal on a Rs 500 note. A picture of it surfaced on X that had Aditya’s message written for Riya on the back with a black pen.

The words on the note said: “Dear Riya, you said you will marry me if RCB wins. I’m waiting for that YES!”

The picture soon went viral as netizens found it hilarious. And so the internet joined their efforts by sharing the note’s picture widely and asking people to tag every Riya they knew, in the hopes that she finds Aditya’s message.

You’d be happy to know that Riya has found Aditya’s message. And she has replied back on another note! Here’s what her message says: “Aditya, I meant the men’s team and not the women’s. Best of luck”

Comment section has people tagging all the Adityas and Riyas they know, speculating how RCB can win this year, while some of them have already given up saying “Riya is now old and her kid is now in the age of getting married”

Isn’t that just hilarious? The internet can’t wait for RCB’s win now, to see if they were able to unite the two lovers. While fans wait with bated breath for “Ee sala cup namde” to happen for real, Aditya is the one who’s praying for it most.

These memes have been cracking the Internet up and it seems like the trend of expressing love on currency notes will still go a long way.