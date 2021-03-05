हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road Safety World Series

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: The Indian Legends team will feature Yuvraj Singh, the Pathan brothers, Vinay Kumar among other former India cricketers beside Sachin Tendulkar.  

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details
Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Sachin Tendulkar is all set to once again rule the 22-yard pitch as India Legends kick-off the proceedings against Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series on Saturday. The Indian batting legend shared glimpses of his touch on Twitter, tantalising the fans what can be expected from the Master Blaster in the tournament. 

Tendulkar shared a 14-second video, and wrote: "Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries".

The Indian Legends team will feature Yuvraj Singh, the Pathan brothers, Vinay Kumar among other former India cricketers beside Tendulkar. The participating teams arrived in Raipur this week.

Here are all the details from the clash between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends

When is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends? 

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played on March 5. 

Where is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends? 

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. 

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at  06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.   

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squad

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan 

Bangladesh Legends: Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman and Mamun Ur Rashed 

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Road Safety World SeriesSachin tendulkar
Next
Story

NZ vs Australia 4th T20: Aaron Finch joins Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle with THIS record

Must Watch

PT6M36S

Every year 50 kg of food is wasted in India