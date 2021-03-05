Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: Sachin Tendulkar is all set to once again rule the 22-yard pitch as India Legends kick-off the proceedings against Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series on Saturday. The Indian batting legend shared glimpses of his touch on Twitter, tantalising the fans what can be expected from the Master Blaster in the tournament.

Tendulkar shared a 14-second video, and wrote: "Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries".

Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps.

Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/ld6fnPdfCY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

The Indian Legends team will feature Yuvraj Singh, the Pathan brothers, Vinay Kumar among other former India cricketers beside Tendulkar. The participating teams arrived in Raipur this week.

Here are all the details from the clash between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends

When is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played on March 5.

Where is the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squad

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan

Bangladesh Legends: Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman and Mamun Ur Rashed

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.