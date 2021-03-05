Road Safety World Series: Twitter explodes as Sachin Tendulkar is set to return on field

Indian bating maestro Sachin Tendulkar is set to return on the cricket field as he will be leading the India legends side in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series, which is set to resume on Friday (March 5) after being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, Sachin’s side India legends will take on Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and it mark the resumption of the Road Safety World Series after a long gap of one year.

India Legends had won both their league matches before the covid-19 pandemic struck and the tournament was postponed. On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends are one of the new two teams who will be participating this year as Australia Legends are opted out of this tournament.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar on Friday took to Twitter to express his happiness over returning to competitive action and representing India in the Road Safety World Series.

"Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter and posted a clip in which he can be seen sweeping and punching off the backfoot with ease.

It goes without saying that fans are thrilled with Sachin Tendulkar's much-anticipated return and here’s how they reacted:

It is worth noting that, all the fixtures of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Celebrated Indian players like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and many more will feature in the matches.

India Legends full squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath.

Bangladesh Legends full squad: Nafees Iqbal, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzaq, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khalid Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammad Rafique, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, MD.Sharif, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Mamoon Rashid, Alamgir Kabir, Hanan Sarkar.