Rohit Sharma gives Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' challenge a twist

Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the latest entrant to complete former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' Challenge which is currently doing rounds on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 33-year-old posted a video of him taking Yuvraj's challenge of bouncing the ball with a bat at a time when all the cricketing activities across the world are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, Rohit took the challenge to all new level by juggling the ball using the handle of his bat.

The Indian opener also vowed to stay at home as long as it is required amid pandemic while also nominating Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane to take up the challenge.

"There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home," he tweeted.

There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home. pic.twitter.com/P3LlCIJHma — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 17, 2020

Earlier this week, Yuvraj Singh kickstarted 'Keep It Up' challenge on social media.He shared a video of himself bouncing the ball with the edge of the bat and nominated legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Indian opener Rohit Sharma and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh to take up the challenge.

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

Tendulkar soon took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of him taking Yuvraj Singh's new challenge, but acing the same with a unique twist as he completed the challenge with a blindfold.

In reply, Yuvraj had admitted that he knew he challenged the wrong legend.

However, Tendulkar soon revealed how he did the challenge so easily in the second video and asked Yuvraj to follow the same.

Harbhajan, on the other hand, also took the challenge and further nominated Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble for the same.

As coronavirus lockdown has put all the cricketing activities at halt including 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), the players have switched to social media to keep their fans entertained these days. From sharing their day-to-day activities during lockdown to spreading awareness about COVID-19, the cricketers are making the most of this forced break.