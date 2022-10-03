Rohit Sharma reveals BIGGEST concern ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India are set to feature in the World Cup in Australia in some days and they have done all their homework before the major tournament. Apart from the Asia Cup 2022 disappointment, India have broken some eye-catching T20I records and the Rohit Sharma-led side looks set to get their hands on the prestigious trophy. After thumping Australia 2-1 in a 3-match T20I series, Men in Blue have also won the 3-match series against the Proteas at home by winning both the first two matches.

Though India eventually prevailed over South Africa in a run-fest to win the second T20I by 16 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead, skipper Rohit Sharma feels that death overs will continue to be an area where his side will be challenged with the bat as well as with the ball. In a match yielding an aggregate of 458 runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, India's batters made 82/1 in the death overs with the bat, feasting on South Africa's ordinary bowling.

In response, the Indian bowlers also got some pasting from a whirlwind David Miller and Quinton de Kock, with Arshdeep Singh conceding 26 runs in the 19th over and Axar Patel giving away 20 runs in the final over. However, it is to be noted that the bowlers struggled to grip the ball well in extremely humid conditions, where the humidity levels were as high as 94% during the match in Guwahati.

"Yes, there is a concern to be honest, as we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided."

"But that is the area where we will be challenged. We do it with the bat too. The expectations are high. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together," said Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony.

One thing which really stood out for India was the collective effort with the bat as they continued with their high-attacking approach in the format. Opener K.L Rahul made an eye-pleasing 57 of 28 balls before Suryakumar Yadav brought to put on display his full repertoire of 360-degree shots for a sizzling 61 off just 22 balls. Skipper Sharma himself made 43 while Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 49 and Dinesh Karthik applied finishing touches with two sixes and a four in his 17 not out.

"In the recent past, the focus has been on each individual to come in and do the job, we've moved forward from there. Guys without too much experience did this as well. The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence," added Sharma.

In the latest update, BCCI has officially confirmed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. The World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to the same concern. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon. (With IANS inputs)