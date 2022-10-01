After Naseem Shah, THIS Pakistan cricketer also hospitalised during PAK vs ENG

Days after Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah was rushed to the hospital due to viral infection, now the 21-year-old Haider Ali was also taken to the hospital because of viral illness. The Pakistan side led by Babar Azam are currently hosting England in at their home in a 7-match T20I series, which is currently tied at 3-3 after Moeen Ali's side defeated the Men in Green by 8 wickets in the 6th T20I.

Ali is the second Pakistan T20 World Cup player admitted to hospital during the series after fast bowler Naseem Shah, who also fell ill.

Ali scored 18 runs off 14 balls but the middle-order batter felt dizziness in the dressing room and was substituted. Pakistan ultimately lost the sixth T20. Ali has had a below-par series, scoring 11, 3, 4 and 18.

Haider Ali has suffered from viral illness and has been taken to hospital for further medical assistance. #PAKvENG — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 30, 2022

Paceman Shah spent two nights in a local hospital at Lahore because of pneumonia. He was ruled out of the remaining two T20s of the seven-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Shah will isolate for two days, and the Pakistan Cricket Board said he will fly out to New Zealand with the team on Monday for a triangular T20 series also featuring Bangladesh, a prelude to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's massive record, completes 3000 runs in T20Is

Babar Azam completed 3000 runs in T20Is, becoming the fifth men's player and eighth overall to the milestone in the format, and also the joint-quickest to it alongside Virat Kohli. The skipper became the first Pakistan batter to 3000 T20I runs during his half-century against England in the sixth T20I of the seven-match series. With Mohammad Rizwan rested for the match, the onus was on Azam to carry the Pakistan innings. (With PTI inputs)