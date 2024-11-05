'Rohit Sharma Should...', Sunil Gavaskar Wants Jasprit Bumrah To Be Named Captain Of Indian Test Team Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

The excitement is palpable as cricket fans gear up for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), set to kick off with the opening Test in Perth on November 22. However, amidst this anticipation lies uncertainty over the availability of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. With whispers of personal commitments clouding his participation, former captain Sunil Gavaskar has sparked a debate by suggesting that Ajit Agarkar, chief of the BCCI selection committee, should appoint Jasprit Bumrah as the captain for the entire series.

Rohit Sharma's Dilemma: A Captain in Limbo

Reports indicate that Rohit Sharma is expecting his second child, which could potentially sideline him for the Perth opener. This news, confirmed by former cricketer Abhinav Mukund during a broadcast on JioCinema, adds a layer of complexity to the team's preparations. Rohit's own comments reflect uncertainty, as he stated, “Captain should play the opening Test. It would have been different had he been injured. But if a captain is not available right in the first Test match of the series, then it would put a lot of pressure on the deputy leader and that is not easy. We see reports saying Rohit won't play the opening Test, and we don't know yet about his availability for the second Test, if that is true, then Agarkar should right now tell him, 'Whatever you wish to do, you can, whether you want to take rest, you can, that is a personal reason, but for this tour, you can only participate as a player. You can join the Indian squad whenever you want, but for this tour, we are naming the vice-captain as the leader.' There should be clarity because we lost 0-3 against New Zealand, so the captain has to be there. Indian cricket is the most important thing. Had India won the New Zealand series 3-0, it would have been a different case.” he said.

In the wake of these developments, Gavaskar believes decisive action is necessary. He emphasized the importance of having a captain present for the first Test, particularly following India's recent struggles—a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand. “A captain should play the opening Test. If he is not available, that puts immense pressure on the deputy leader, which is not ideal,” Gavaskar remarked, underscoring the need for clarity in leadership roles during crucial series.

Jasprit Bumrah: A Logical Choice for Leadership

With speculation mounting over Rohit’s availability, Gavaskar proposed that Agarkar should proactively name Jasprit Bumrah as the captain for the entire tour. This recommendation aims to provide the team with a clear direction and alleviate the pressure on the vice-captain. “Indian cricket is the most important thing. The captain’s presence is vital, especially given our recent results,” Gavaskar stated.

This situation draws parallels to the 2020/21 series in Australia, where Virat Kohli left the tour after the first Test for the birth of his first child, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to shoulder the leadership mantle. The Indian team performed admirably under Rahane’s guidance, securing a historic victory in the second Test at Melbourne. However, this time, with the stakes higher following back-to-back series losses, the need for strong leadership is even more pronounced.

The Pressure on Senior Players: A Call for Performance

Gavaskar’s comments also touch on the performance issues facing senior players, particularly Rohit and Virat Kohli. Both players have struggled with form recently, failing to accumulate significant runs during the series against New Zealand. Gavaskar did not shy away from acknowledging that their futures could be at risk if they do not deliver in Australia.

“Definitely yes. If they don’t score runs in Australia, there will be a clamour for a new-look Indian team,” he noted, suggesting that the cricketing landscape is shifting and the selectors may look towards the next generation if the current stalwarts fail to perform.