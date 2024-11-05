EXPLAINED: Why Team India Got White-Washed Against New Zealand At Home?

In an unexpected turn of events, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, suffered a rare and humbling 3-0 whitewash on home soil against New Zealand. Known for their dominance on Indian pitches, especially ones designed to suit their spin-friendly approach, India’s batting unit was dismantled by New Zealand’s spinners, sparking concerns and calls for introspection from legends like Sachin Tendulkar. The series loss not only highlighted vulnerabilities in India’s batting line-up but also put their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings in jeopardy.

Also Read: Big Blow To Pakistan Cricket Team After Defeat Against AUS In 1st ODI, Naseem Shah Gets Injured Again

New Zealand Spins a Web: India’s Struggles on Turning Tracks

The three-match series showcased New Zealand’s tactical brilliance in harnessing spin to trouble India on their own grounds. After the first Test in Bengaluru, where overcast conditions aided seamers, India switched to traditionally favorable turning pitches. However, New Zealand's Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, and Glenn Phillips seized the opportunity, exposing India's Achilles’ heel against quality spin. Patel and Santner spun circles around India’s batters, exploiting turn and bounce in ways that India’s own spinners are known for.

Despite being tailored to suit Indian spinners, the surfaces ended up favoring New Zealand’s wily spinners, who read the pitch conditions astutely and adjusted their lengths to trouble batters. Their consistent turn and bounce repeatedly tested India’s technique, as many of India’s top-order batters failed to execute against spin, often being caught on the back foot.

The Drop in India’s Batting Average Against Spin in 2024

India’s woes against spin were evident early this year, despite winning a 4-1 series over England. India’s batting average against spinners was 39.9 in that series, hinting at a gradual decline in form. While they managed to handle the challenges from England’s Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Jack Leach, the New Zealand series brought these weaknesses to the forefront. Against New Zealand’s spinners, India’s batting average dropped significantly to 24.4, with the team losing 37 wickets in the three matches solely to spin.

In a recent series against Bangladesh, India’s batsmen averaged 42.9 against spin, suggesting a relatively stable performance. However, New Zealand’s relentless approach exploited lapses in technique, forcing batters to mistime shots or lose patience, leading to dismissals.

What Went Wrong for Team India?

Inconsistent Footwork

Throughout the series, Indian batters seemed hesitant in their footwork, often getting caught in indecisive strokes. When facing quality spin, especially on turning tracks, decisive footwork is essential to either smother the ball or defend with intent. This indecision gave New Zealand spinners ample room to work with, as batters were consistently beaten by turn or trapped in front.

Dependence on Lower Order

India's middle order, typically its strength, looked fragile against the spin onslaught. Relying on the lower order to add runs on turning tracks is a recipe for trouble, as seen in this series. Without strong contributions from senior batters like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, India struggled to build partnerships and failed to recover from early collapses.

Lack of Adaptation

New Zealand’s spinners, on the other hand, adapted brilliantly to Indian pitches, demonstrating remarkable control and patience. Patel and Santner, in particular, relied on a strategy that forced Indian batters into uncomfortable positions. Meanwhile, Indian batsmen lacked the adaptability to counter these strategies, failing to rotate strike and allowing New Zealand to dominate.

The Road to World Test Championship Final Becomes Complicated

The repercussions of this whitewash have extended beyond the series itself, affecting India’s standing in the WTC. Previously holding the top spot, India has now dropped to second place with a point percentage of 58.33%. Australia has overtaken them, with a 62.50% point percentage. This shift adds significant pressure on India to perform in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they must secure at least four wins in the five-match series against Australia to ensure a place in the WTC final.

As Tendulkar mentioned, “It’s time for introspection.” India’s recent loss to New Zealand on home turf signals a need for a strategy reassessment, especially on spin-heavy pitches. Not only does this mean revisiting their approach to home conditions, but it also calls for a hard look at techniques to counter overseas spinners. The stakes are high for Team India as they prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with no margin for error in their path to the WTC final.