Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to become highest run-scorer in T20Is

New Delhi: India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday reclaimed the top spot in the list of highest run-scorer in T20 internationals during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Rohit has been trading the top spot with Virat Kohli for some time now and it was the latter who was leading the chart with 2,450 runs to his name. Rohit was eight runs behind Kohli going into the first T20I against Bangladesh, and he wiped off the gap in the first over of the match.

However, Rohit (9) did not last long as Shaiful Islam trapped him in front of the stumps in the fifth ball of the first over. He took a review but the replays showed 'umpire's call', which meant he had to walk back to the pavillion.

It was Rohit's 99th T20I, taking him past Mahendra Singh Dhoni for most appearances in the shortest format for India. He is now tied with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on second in the list of most appearances in T20Is overall.

Rohit has enjoyed a rich vein of form this year. After top scoring in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs, he made his debut as an opener for India in Test cricket during the recent series against South Africa. He ended up scoring 529 runs in the series, which included a maiden Test double hundred.

