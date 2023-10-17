Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Rockets Down Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 3 Challans Issued
Rohit's journey to Pune was far from ordinary. He initially travelled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai via a Pawan Hans helicopter. After spending two days with his family, the skipper opted for a different mode of transport to reach Pune.
India's cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has received three traffic challans for a high-speed drive from Mumbai to Pune in his blue Lamborghini, according to sources in the traffic department. The dashing opener chose to make a stylish entrance as he joined his team in Pune during the ongoing World Cup.
Traffic authorities reported that Rohit Sharma, well-known for his love of speed, drove at astonishingly high velocities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, exceeding speeds of 200 km/h and even reaching 215 km/h at times. These breakneck speeds resulted in three online traffic challans being issued to his vehicle's number plate.
However, this act of recklessness on a busy highway during the World Cup has raised concerns among cricket enthusiasts and traffic officials. A source from the Traffic Department commented, 'The Indian captain, right in the middle of the World Cup, driving down on a highway is not advisable at all. He should be traveling in the team bus with a police car escorting it.'
Rohit Sharma is no stranger to speed and enjoys driving fast, a trait well-known among those who follow his career. Nevertheless, during the World Cup, such high-speed highway driving leaves fans apprehensive about their captain's safety.
What adds a unique touch to the high-speed journey is Rohit's choice of a number plate for his Lamborghini, bearing his highest score in one-day cricket, underlining his passion for the sport.
Despite the high-speed journey, Rohit Sharma's cricketing prowess remains unquestionable. The smashing opener recently displayed a return to form with a century against Afghanistan and a swashbuckling 86 against Pakistan, instilling confidence in Indian cricket fans as they continue to cheer for their captain and the national team in the ongoing World Cup.
