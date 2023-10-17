trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676593
Suryakumar Yadav Silences Troll With Hilarious Response Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 Game

During India's World Cup opener against Australia, the cameras turned towards Suryakumar Yadav, who was seated in the dugout, enjoying his meal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Suryakumar Yadav Silences Troll With Hilarious Response Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 Game

The Indian cricket team is soaring high in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, with an impeccable record of three consecutive wins. While the big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are shining, one player who's yet to make his appearance on the field, Suryakumar Yadav, found himself in the spotlight for a unique reason. During a match against Australia, a candid camera moment captured Suryakumar enjoying his meal in the dugout, leading to a playful trolling incident on social media. In a classic display of wit, Suryakumar responded, leaving fans in splits.

The Incident: A Laughable Moment

During India's World Cup opener against Australia, the cameras turned towards Suryakumar Yadav, who was seated in the dugout, enjoying his meal. What made this moment special was his reaction to the camera - a quizzical look, and a quick pause in his meal. This unexpected yet humorous expression quickly spread like wildfire on social media platforms, becoming the subject of light-hearted banter.

The Troll and Suryakumar Yadav's Response

Among the various responses this viral clip garnered, one social media user took the opportunity to jest at Suryakumar, playfully encouraging him to leave the dugout and start hitting fours and sixes on the field. The comment read, "Sir dugout mein baithke kya khate rehto ho, ground par jaake do chaar 6 maarke aao" (Sir, why do you keep eating while sitting in the dugout? Go out on the field and hit a couple of sixes).

In a response that showcased his quick wit, Suryakumar humorously advised the fan to consider ordering food through delivery apps like Swiggy, rather than giving him on-field instructions. He replied, "Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai" (Brother, don't give me orders; place them on Swiggy).

India's Winning Streak

While Suryakumar Yadav is yet to make his mark in the ongoing World Cup, the Indian team has been on a spectacular winning streak. With three consecutive victories, they have convincingly triumphed over Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, all while successfully chasing below-par targets. Their next challenge is Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune, where they aim to extend their remarkable winning streak.

Suryakumar Yadav's response to the light-hearted trolling incident reflects his good-natured humor and his ability to handle such moments with grace. As the Indian cricket team continues to dominate in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, fans eagerly await Suryakumar's on-field action, hoping for more memorable moments from this talented middle-order batter.

