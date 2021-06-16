Rohit Sharma's luxurious lifestyle: From BMW to Rs 27 lakh watch, see star opener's top three belongings

One of India's most prolific batsman Rohit Sharma is popular among his fans for his "hitman" approach against the opposition bowlers. The 34-year-old holds the record of smashing the most number of double centuries in ODIs with 264 against Sri Lanka being his best.

Rohit is currently in England with Team India and will be seen in action against New Zealand in the World Test Championship finals, starting from June 18. The right-handed batsman is also one of the three cricketers, who are kept in BCCI's A+ category, with an annual income of Rs 7 crore.

Today we take a look at few of the most costliest belongings of the Team India opener:

Rs 30-crore house in Mumbai

The Mumbai Indians skipper owns a grand 4BHK apartment in one of the most posh location in the city. As per reports, the batsman resides in Ahuja Towers in Worli, with a 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea. The house was purchased by the cricketer for a whopping price of Rs 30 crore in 2015.

Rohit often takes to Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of his stunning apartment.

BMW M5 (Rs 1.33 crore)

Rohit Sharma also owns one of the most expensive rides in the form of BMW M5, which comes at an estimated price of Rs 1.33 crore. Rohit has often been spotted by his fans, enjoying a drive in his luxurious car. Apart from this beauty, Rohit also owns other fancy cars.

Hublot watch (Rs 27.8 lakh)

Just like Virat Kohli, Rohit too has a great watch collection and one among the many is a Hublot watch, which is priced around Rs 27.8 lakh. The 34-year-old's watch is from Hubolt's exclusive Big Bang collection.