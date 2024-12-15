Royal Challengers Bengaluru At WPL 2025 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained, Bought by RCB; Updated Squad

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the Women’s Premier League, having beaten Delhi Capitals in the 2024 final. As expected, RCB have maintained the core of their winning side.

During the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player 2025 Auction on December 15, Sunday in Bengaluru, RCB will have an opportunity to strengthen their side even more, ahead of the forthcoming WPL edition.

Going into the auction, reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru had retained 14 players.

Some of the noticeable names which RCB released were - Nadine de Klerk, Heather Knight, Simran Dil Bahadur and others. They also traded England batter Danni Wyatt from UP Warriorz (UPW).

The Bengaluru-based franchise can now rope in a maximum of four players and will have a budget of Rs 3.25 crore.

RCB already have overseas fast bowling options in Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. So, they could look at a frontline fast bowler to partner India pacer Renuka Singh. A middle-order Indian batting option could be handy too.

RCB Full List Of Players Bought In WPL 2025 Auction

Retained Players

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Sobhana, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Sophie Molineux

Traded in: Danni Wyatt (from UP Warriorz)

Released Players

Heather Knight, Simran Dil Bahadur, Disha Kasat, Shubha Sateesh, Shradda Pokharkar, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk

Slots remaining: 4 (0 overseas)

Purse remaining: INR 3.25 crore