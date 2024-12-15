Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831979https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/royal-challengers-bengaluru-at-wpl-2025-auction-full-list-of-players-retained-bought-by-rcb-updated-squad-2831979.html
NewsCricket
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At WPL 2025 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained, Bought by RCB; Updated Squad

WPL 2025 Auction: Here are all the players bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the mini auction and their updated squad 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At WPL 2025 Auction: Full List Of Players Retained, Bought by RCB; Updated Squad

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the Women’s Premier League, having beaten Delhi Capitals in the 2024 final. As expected, RCB have maintained the core of their winning side.

During the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player 2025 Auction on December 15, Sunday in Bengaluru, RCB will have an opportunity to strengthen their side even more, ahead of the forthcoming WPL edition.

Going into the auction, reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru had retained 14 players.

Some of the noticeable names which RCB released were - Nadine de Klerk, Heather Knight, Simran Dil Bahadur and others. They also traded England batter Danni Wyatt from UP Warriorz (UPW).

The Bengaluru-based franchise can now rope in a maximum of four players and will have a budget of Rs 3.25 crore.

RCB already have overseas fast bowling options in Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. So, they could look at a frontline fast bowler to partner India pacer Renuka Singh. A middle-order Indian batting option could be handy too.

RCB Full List Of Players Bought In WPL 2025 Auction

Retained Players

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Sobhana, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, S Meghana, Sophie Molineux

Traded in: Danni Wyatt (from UP Warriorz)

Released Players

Heather Knight, Simran Dil Bahadur, Disha Kasat, Shubha Sateesh, Shradda Pokharkar, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk

Slots remaining: 4 (0 overseas)

Purse remaining: INR 3.25 crore

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK