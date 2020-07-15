Sachin Tendulkar enjoys 'simpler joys of life', drenches himself in Mumbai rains; daughter Sara shoots video

Mumbai: The recent Mumbai rains have given cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar a chance to enjoy the 'simpler of joys of life' and 'bring back the childhood memories'.

Master Blaster on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) shared a clip on his official Instagram account where he is seen drenching himself in the Mumbai rains and was also collecting flowers and leaves at his bungalow on Perry Cross Rd in Bandra.

The former Indian cricketer wrote, "My favourite camerawoman, Sara Tendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories."

In the video, Sara is also heard saying, "The kid in him is still alive, enjoying the Mumbai rains."



Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had issued warnings of heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs on Wednesday.

"A high tide of 3.28 meters is expected around 7:02 pm on Wednesday," the IMD tweeted.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also advised citizens to practice caution when venturing out of their homes.

The BMC said, "Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water-logged areas."

Mumbai's Colaba area has witnessed a 121.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Santacruz area saw 96.6 mm rain.