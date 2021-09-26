Sachin Tendulkar posts UNSEEN photo with Sara Tendulkar, pens down emotional note on Daughters' Day 2021

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday (September 26) wished his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, on the occasion of International Daughters' Day by posting a cute blast from the past on his official social media handle.

The fourth Sunday of September every year is observed as International Daughters' Day and on the special occasion, Tendulkar made sure to remind her daughter Sara how much she means to him.

Taking to Instagram, the Master Blaster shared a throwback photo with his daughter. In the pic, toddler Sara is pictured sitting on Sachin's lap, with her hands raised in the air, as if she is signalling a six.

Tendulkar also penned an emotional note for his daughter dearest and wrote, "When you are around time flies like a 6 too.. which you have enacted in this pic! It was such a joy to see you crawl out of my lap and grow into a beautiful young lady. I am so proud of you and lucky to have a daughter like you. #InternationalDaughtersDay."

Meanwhile, Sara replied to her father and wrote, "Love you," and added two red-heart emojis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians’ mentor Sachin took out some time to enjoy at the beach in UAE with his son Arjun Tendulkar, who was picked by MI in the auction ahead of IPL 2021.

Sachin took to Instagram to share pics with Arjun and the father-son duo can be seen chilling out at the beach. The colourful post showed Sachin wearing a yellow T-shirt, while Arjun, who is a pacer, chose to wear a red cut-sleeved T-shirt. In the background, one can see a blue ocean.

Interestingly, the 'Little Master' posted his pics with a witty caption as it read, “With my SONshine! #beach#sea#fatherson#abudhabi.”

Notably, Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the Mumbai Indians at the base price of 20 lakhs during the IPL 2021 auctions. However, the youngster is yet to make it to the playing XI.