Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar reacts on Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy: You always gave 100 percent

Former India captain and legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli on his successful stint as captain. 

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

In a tweet posted for the ougoing skipper, Tendulkar wrote: Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli. You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future."

On Saturday evening, Virat dropped a bombshell by quitting Test captaincy, a day after India suffered an unexpected series-defeat against a second-string South Africa.

Kohli signed off as India's most successful captain after being given the reins of the side back in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

Arguably the biggest ambassador of the five-day game, Kohli took India to new heights in his tenure which saw the team become a force to reckon with in all conditions.

Kohli made the announcement in the backdrop of his tense relations with the BCCI which removed him as ODI captain after the star batter himself decided to leave T20 captaincy.

With PTI inputs

