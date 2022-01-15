Virat Kohli Test captaincy record: From first series win in Australia to unbeatean record at home

Virat Kohli announced on Saturday (January 11) that he is quitting Test captaincy. In an post on Instagram he made his decision public, thanking BCCI, former coach Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni for their support throughout his stint.

Virat became captain midway through the 2014-15 tour of India Down Under. After Dhoni quit midway the Test series, Kohli took charge and led India for seven years.

Here we look at some of the key records of Virat as Test captain of Team India.

Virat Kohli Test captaincy record:

Virat Kohli led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 Tests while losing 17. His winning percentage if 58.52, the best among all Indian captains ever. MS Dhoni is the next best with 27 wins in 60 matches, and Sourav Ganguly third-best with 21 wins in 49 matches.

Kohli became the first captain to win a Test series in Australia when the Indian team beat Tim Paine's side in the 2018-19 series 2-1. Not to forget, India returned to win another series in Australia but this time Kohli was available for just one Test and the Ajinkya Rahane had led the team to victory.

India did not lose any Test series at home under the captaincy of Virat Kohli - 11 out of 11 won.

India also won a Test series in Sri Lanka and West Indies under the captaincy of Kohli.

When Virat took over as captain, India were 7th in the rankings and today, India are number 1 in the ICC rankings.