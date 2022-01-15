Breaking: Virat Kohli quits Indian Test captaincy, thanks MS Dhoni for believing in him

Virat Kohli on Saturday announced he is quitting Test captaincy.

In an Instagram post, Kohli wrote, "Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now."

The decision comes a day after India's shock loss to South Africa in the Test series.

Under Kohli, India won their first Test series in Australia and also lead 2-1 against England in their home.

In his resignation post, Kohli wrote: "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in right direction. I have done the job with absolute honestly and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage anf for me as Test captain of India, it's now.

"There have been many ups and also dome some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do and I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do, I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to me team."

Further Kohli thanked BCCI and coach Ravi Shastri for their contribution in making him a better captain.

He wrote: I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who brought into the vision I had for the team from Day one and never gave up in any situation...To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards."

Kohli also thanked MS Dhoni for believing him as captain.