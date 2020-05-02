Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan lead birthday greetings for West Indies legend Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday and the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend warm birthday greetings to the former Caribbean star.

From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to star opener Shikhar Dhawan, all took to their official Twitter handle to wish Lara on his special occassion.

Posting a picture of himself with Lara from Road Safety World Series, Tendulkar wished a 'very Happy Birthday' to his fellow Taurean.

"Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care," the master blaster tweeted.

Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care. pic.twitter.com/LJSvdbQ6l6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 2, 2020

Dhawan, on the other hand, also extended greetings to the legend and Prince of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara.Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons," the Indian opener said.

Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we'll do our dance lessons pic.twitter.com/WhVSdsxW6w — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 2, 2020

Wishing Lara a very happy birthday, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh lauded the former for setting unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life.

"A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian," Singh tweeted.

A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian @BrianLara — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 2, 2020

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, on the other hand, wrote, "Happy Birthday #legend @BrianLara Have a good one."

Happy Birthday #legend @BrianLara Have a good one. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 2, 2020

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he was lucky to play cricket with the legend like Lara who inspired the game of cricket.

"Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad.A top man @BrianLara. Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired Cricket," Singh wrote.

Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired pic.twitter.com/PqIaX1OWDt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 2, 2020

Lara, who made his debut for the Caribbean side during an ODI series against Pakistan in 1990, made a total of 131 Test appearances for the national side besides featuring in 299 matches for the West Indies in the 50-over format. He amassed a total of 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game besides notching up 10,450 runs in ODIs.

The Caribbean legend smashed a blistering knock of 400 runs during the final Test of the four-match series against England in 2004 at Antigua Stadium and it still remains the highest score in the format.

Besides this, Lara had also featured in 261 first-class games and 429 List A matches and scored 22,156 runs and 14,602 runs in it, respectively.

In 2007, Lara announced his retirement from the international cricket, thus also finishing his career with 53 international centuries.