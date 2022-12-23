Sam Curran becomes COSTLIEST player in history of IPL as Punjab Kings buy English all-rounder at Rs.18.50 cr in IPL 2023 auction

England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. The left-hand batsman was bought for Rs 18.50 cr by Punjab Kings for him he played in the IPL 2021 season. There was a biding war in IPL 2023 auction for Sam Curran between PBKS and Mumbai Indians.

He was purchased by the Kings XI Punjab in December 2018 for $7.20 million (US) during the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League. Prior to the 2019 Indian Premier League event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him one of the eight players to watch in March 2019. In the 2019 Indian Premier League, he struck a rapid 20 runs as the opener and a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals in his second game, both of which helped Kings XI Punjab defeat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs and won him player of the match honours. In the 2019 Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he also quickly reached fifty runs in just 23 balls. Prior to the 2020 IPL auction, Kings XI Punjab released him. He was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 Indian Premier League auction.

Here's how IPL fans reacted to PBKS picking Sam Curran -

