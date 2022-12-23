topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
SAM CURRAN

Sam Curran becomes COSTLIEST player in history of IPL as Punjab Kings buy English all-rounder at Rs.18.50 cr in IPL 2023 auction

Ben Stokes was sold to Chenna Super Kings for Rs 16.75 crore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sam Curran becomes COSTLIEST player in history of IPL as Punjab Kings buy English all-rounder at Rs.18.50 cr in IPL 2023 auction

England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. The left-hand batsman was bought for Rs 18.50 cr by Punjab Kings for him he played in the IPL 2021 season. There was a biding war in IPL 2023 auction for Sam Curran between PBKS and Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | IPL Auction 2023 Trending: Full list of all players sold so far - Check List

He was purchased by the Kings XI Punjab in December 2018 for $7.20 million (US) during the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League. Prior to the 2019 Indian Premier League event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him one of the eight players to watch in March 2019. In the 2019 Indian Premier League, he struck a rapid 20 runs as the opener and a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals in his second game, both of which helped Kings XI Punjab defeat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs and won him player of the match honours. In the 2019 Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he also quickly reached fifty runs in just 23 balls. Prior to the 2020 IPL auction, Kings XI Punjab released him. He was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 Indian Premier League auction.

Here's how IPL fans reacted to PBKS picking Sam Curran -

Live Tv

Sam CurranSam Curran news updateSam Curran newsSam Curran updateSam Curran IPL auctionSam Curran ipl auction priceIPL 2023 auctionPunjab Kings news updatePunjab Kings newsPunjab Kings updatePunjab KingsPunjab Kings ipl 2023IPL 2023 auction news updateIPL 2023 auction newsIPL 2023 auction update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith