IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: The stage is set for yet another grand event as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction is set to get underway in Kochi on Friday (December 23). From a total of 991 registered cricketers, the list has been pruned down to 405 – with 273 Indians – to fill remaining 87 slots in the 10 franchises ahead of the 2023 season.
‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, former England captain Eoin Morgan and ‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina will be behind the scene this year, analysing every move at the IPL 2023 mini auction as Jio Cinema makes it’s first foray with the biggest T20 league in the world.
The IPL is going to get bigger and better with it’s valuation already soaring past Rs 91,000 crore according to a recent report. The BCCI is also permitting video-conferencing from the venue of the auction between members of franchise team management.
The auction will be conducted by veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who had last year fallen ill during the event and replaced by Charu Sharma at the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already booked two floors at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi for the franchise members and team officials.
It will be interesting to see, who will add to the Bollywood glamour quotient with team owner Preity Zinta expected to be present for the auction this year. Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders may well be represented by his son and daughter Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan like last year.
Chris Morris is most EXPENSIVE buy in history on IPL mini auctions
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris was the most EXPENSIVE buy in the history of IPL mini auctions. Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in IPL 2021 mini auction. Yuvraj Singh is the second most expensive buy in mini auctions, bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 16 crore.
Team informed of Cameron Green, Ben Stokes availability
All 10 teams have been informed by the BCCI that Australia all-rounder Cameron Green and England Test captain Ben Stokes are available for IPL 2023. However, their availability for the entire tournament, including the Playoff leg is still not confirmed from the Australian and England cricket board.
Kolkata Knight Riders have the LOWEST team purse
Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders have the lowest team purse of Rs 7.05 crore heading into the IPL 2023 auction. Only once before a franchise sat at the auction table since 2014 with a lower purse than KKR - MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had Rs 4.8 crore remaining at the start of the mini auction for the 2015 season.
Countdown to the IPL 2023 auction has begun
The countdown to the IPL 2023 mini auction in Kochi has begun. The teams, IPL Governing Council members, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades have all arrived in Kochi.
WATCH IPL 2023 'mock auction' LIVE now
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 'mock auction' is Live Streaming now on 'Match Centre' program on Jio Cinemas. WATCH it LIVE for free on Jio Cinema website and app!
Where is Jason Holder headed next?
Former West Indies captain Jason Holder has changed his IPL side 5 times since 2013. Where is the West Indian all-rounder headed next?
RCB Director Mike Hesson shares auction plan
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore only have a team purse of Rs 8.75 crore but RCB Director of cricket Mike Hesson reveals there is a lot to be done. Check Hesson's auction plan here...
Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades arrives in Kochi
Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades has arrived in Kochi for the IPL 2023 mini auction. In 2018, Edmeades succeeded Richard Madley as the IPL auction host, a position he has held ever since. The Englishman has taken a long flight from London to Dubai to Kochi for the auction.
IPL 'Mystery Girl' Kaviya Maran set to present at IPL 2023 auction
IPL's original 'mystery girl' and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran is set to be at the IPL 2023 auction table with the biggest team purse.
Know all about Kaviya Maran in these collection of pictures here.
Who will be TOP picks for Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals?
Delhi Capitals have never won the Indian Premier League title and their best result was reaching the IPL 2020 final. Can Rishabh Pant's side win the IPL crown for the first time in 2023? Who will be DC's top picks in IPL 2023 mini auction, find out HERE...
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Team officials reach Kochi ahead of 'mock auction'
The officials from 10 IPL franchises have landed in Kochi and met with the IPL Governing council ahead of the IPL 2023 'mock auction' which will take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi on Thursday (December 22).
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of all trending news and buzz around the IPL 2023 mini auction on December 23 here.
