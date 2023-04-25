topStoriesenglish2599236
ARJUN TENDULKAR

Fans Mention Sara Tendulkar In Shubman Gill Vs Arjun Tendulkar Player Battle Discourse On Twitter

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In the second over of the first innings against Gujarat Titans, Arjun Tendulkar, dismissed the in-form Wriddhiman Saha, giving the former champion Mumbai Indians the much-needed breakthrough. Saha attempted to pull a short delivery from Junior Tendulkar delivered down the leg side, but the ball went straight to the keeper, kissing Saha's gloves. Even though the GT hitter had taken the DRS, this did not prevent him from going back to the dressing room.

Soon after taking the wicket, Arjun got injured while fielding as he was positioned at deep mid-wicket. The ball had hit Arjun's thigh. We went off the field and the physio rushed to him. However, by the end of the fourth over, the pacer returned to the field.

Arjun's bowling in powerplay was so impressive that he was even compared with Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult who is probably the best bowler to bowl in first six overs in IPL 2023. Another topic that became talk of the town on Twitter was Arjun bowling against Shubman Gill in the first over.

Here's how Twitter reacted -

