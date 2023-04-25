Fans Mention Sara Tendulkar In Shubman Gill Vs Arjun Tendulkar Player Battle Discourse On Twitter

In the second over of the first innings against Gujarat Titans, Arjun Tendulkar, dismissed the in-form Wriddhiman Saha, giving the former champion Mumbai Indians the much-needed breakthrough. Saha attempted to pull a short delivery from Junior Tendulkar delivered down the leg side, but the ball went straight to the keeper, kissing Saha's gloves. Even though the GT hitter had taken the DRS, this did not prevent him from going back to the dressing room.

Soon after taking the wicket, Arjun got injured while fielding as he was positioned at deep mid-wicket. The ball had hit Arjun's thigh. We went off the field and the physio rushed to him. However, by the end of the fourth over, the pacer returned to the field.

Arjun's bowling in powerplay was so impressive that he was even compared with Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult who is probably the best bowler to bowl in first six overs in IPL 2023. Another topic that became talk of the town on Twitter was Arjun bowling against Shubman Gill in the first over.

Here's how Twitter reacted -

He'll whack it outta the park and show you how it sails through the air too - Harry Brook _#SRHvDC #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/ar6t314xu3 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 24, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar under Rohit captaincy pic.twitter.com/j7KhoxneRy — . (@__croc__) April 25, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar bowling to Shubman Gill _ pic.twitter.com/Asu5EzELkT — Cricket Updates Official (@Cric8_updates) April 25, 2023

Happy to see Mumbai indians back Arjun Tendulkar even after last match 31 runs over.#ArjunTendulkar #GTvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/WVrX5oaK0e — Masum (@masum_twt) April 25, 2023

The wicket celebration by Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/UlPru3Juac — vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) April 25, 2023

Oh bhai Edit..__

Arjun Tendulkar vs Shubman Gillpic.twitter.com/osegutcLpD April 25, 2023

Sara Tendulkar while watching match between ShubmanGill and Arjun Tendulkar _#GTvsMI #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/5ptef3bVQ2 — Abhinav Jha __ (@abhinavj617) April 25, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar gets Wriddhiman Saha!



A wicket for Arjun! pic.twitter.com/a7yTwo5xrR — vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) April 25, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar gets Wriddhiman Saha!



A wicket for Arjun! pic.twitter.com/a7yTwo5xrR — vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) April 25, 2023