Big Blow For Lucknow Super Giants As Mark Wood Likely To Miss IPL 2023's Final Stages

Mark Wood is expected to miss the latter stages of the IPL 2023 season in order to be present at the birth of his second child with wife Sarah, according to ESPN Cricinfo. Wood, who has been ill and missed the last two matches for the Lucknow Super Giants, has been a key performer for his team this season, taking 11 wickets in four appearances. While it seems unlikely that he will return to India after leaving, the majority of England players involved in the tournament are expected to stay for the full season.

Super Giants' next fixture is against the Punjab Kings on April 28, followed by home games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on May 1 and 3 respectively. In Wood's absence, the team has selected Naveen-ul-Haq, an Afghan seamer who has impressed in his first two games.

Mark Wood won POTM.

Krunal Pandya won POTM.

Nicholas Pooran won POTM.

Marcus Stoinis won POTM.



ECB On England Players Playing IPL

England is scheduled to play a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on June 1, just four days after the IPL final. However, the ECB has stated that it does not intend to withdraw players from the tournament against their wishes. The board has previously encouraged players to participate in the IPL, believing that the experience gained in high-pressure knockout fixtures is invaluable preparation for major world events.

Although the board has set fixed return dates for players in previous seasons, they will manage players on a case-by-case basis this year. The IPL league phase concludes on May 21, with playoff matches scheduled for May 23, 24, and 26, culminating in the final on May 28.

Other England players in IPL 2023

Ben Stokes, who has not played for Chennai Super Kings since April 3 due to minor injuries, has indicated that he may leave the tournament early to prepare for the Ireland Test. However, there is no fixed date for his return, as this depends on his fitness, Chennai's progress in the tournament, and whether he is able to regain his place in the starting lineup.

Joe Root, who is yet to feature for the Rajasthan Royals, and Harry Brook of the Sunrisers Hyderabad are also likely to be involved in both the IPL and the Ireland Test. However, Brook's team seems unlikely to reach the playoffs after suffering five defeats in their first seven matches.

Jofra Archer, who made his return to the Mumbai Indians' lineup in their recent loss to the Punjab Kings, is not expected to be rushed back into Test cricket after a two-year absence from first-class cricket. However, he remains hopeful of playing a part in the upcoming Ashes series.