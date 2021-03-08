हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Shahid Afridi’s daughter to be engaged to Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi

The former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi offered his blessings to Shaheen Shah Afridi both and off the field while making the announcement. 

Shahid Afridi’s daughter to be engaged to Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shahid Afridi (left) with his eldest daughter. (Source: Instagram)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday (March 7) confirmed that his daughter is getting engaged to current national team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi said that Shaheen’s family had made a formal approach asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. 

“Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen,” Afridi said. 

The former Pakistan all-rounder offered his blessings to Shaheen both and off the field while making the announcement. 

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” tweeted Afridi.

He added that a formal engagement will be announced soon. Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi’s family for his son and it has been accepted. 

“We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon,” he said. 

Both Afridi and Shaheen recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which had to be postponed earlier this week due to several COVID-19 cases. 

Shaheen, a left-arm pacer, who has now emerged as an all-format cricketer, has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests, 21 ODIs and 22 T20Is picking up 48, 45 and 24 wickets respectively. 

Shahid Afridi celebrated his 41st birthday last week. The Pakistan all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2016, having turned out in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for the country. Afridi ended his ODI career with a strike-rate of 117.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketShahid AfridiShaheen Shah Afridi
Next
Story

IPL 2021: England cricketers to pick T20 league over New Zealand series, says coach Silverwood

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee calls Prime Minister Modi as 'COVID', PM raises issue