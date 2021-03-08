Shahid Afridi’s daughter to be engaged to Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday (March 7) confirmed that his daughter is getting engaged to current national team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi said that Shaheen’s family had made a formal approach asking for his daughter's hand in marriage.

“Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen,” Afridi said.

The former Pakistan all-rounder offered his blessings to Shaheen both and off the field while making the announcement.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” tweeted Afridi.

He added that a formal engagement will be announced soon. Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi’s family for his son and it has been accepted.

“We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon,” he said.

Both Afridi and Shaheen recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which had to be postponed earlier this week due to several COVID-19 cases.

Shaheen, a left-arm pacer, who has now emerged as an all-format cricketer, has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests, 21 ODIs and 22 T20Is picking up 48, 45 and 24 wickets respectively.

Shahid Afridi celebrated his 41st birthday last week. The Pakistan all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2016, having turned out in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for the country. Afridi ended his ODI career with a strike-rate of 117.