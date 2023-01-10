topStoriesenglish
SHAKIB AL HASAN

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan does a MS Dhoni, storms onto the pitch in middle of Bangladesh Premier League game, fans react - Check

Shakib soon stormed onto the field in annoyance and engaged both umpires in a heated conversation.

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan does a MS Dhoni, storms onto the pitch in middle of Bangladesh Premier League game, fans react - Check

In recent years, Shakib Al Hasan and controversy have nearly become synonyms. Tuesday's Bangladesh Premier League encounter between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders saw the Bangladesh all-rounder make headlines once more. Shakib stormed onto the field just before the second innings began, causing a ruckus among the audience.

After limiting the Riders to 158, Chaturanga de Silva and Anamul Haque, the Barishal openers, stepped to the crease to start the chase. However, Shakib appeared anxious while standing close to the boundary before the innings could begin. Shakib seemed to want Anamul to take the strike, but the cause for his agitation is still a mystery.

Shakib soon stormed onto the field in annoyance and engaged both umpires in a heated conversation. After a furious debate lasting a minute with the captain of the opposing side, the all-rounder went back to the dugout.

The Barishal squad won easily despite the incident that overshadowed the opening of the game. Mehidy Hasan led the chase with a scorching 43 runs off just 29 balls, while Ibrahim Zadran led the team with an outstanding 52 runs.

