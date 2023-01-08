topStoriesenglish
Watch: Shakib Al Hasan tries to do a Virat Kohli, but fails to convince umpire for wide

In the game, Shakib got the most runs for his team, slamming 67 off 32 as Barishal recorded a massive score of 194/7 on the board.

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh's Test team, is renowned for having a short fuse and has lost his composure numerous times on a cricket field. On Saturday, the all-rounder experienced another meltdown, this time over an umpiring call during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers. Shakib, who has already drawn criticism for inappropriate behaviour on the cricket field, found himself in the firing line after he became enraged after the umpire failed to award a wide, shouted at him, and charged towards him.

The event occurred when pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja bowled a bouncer to Shakib in the 16th over of Fortune Barishal's innings that obviously went over the batter's head. Shakib quickly glanced at the leg umpire for his signal after observing the ball flying above his head. Shakib yelled repeatedly at the leg umpire because he couldn't believe what he was seeing as both umpires signalled one bouncer for the over.

The umpire and he got into a heated argument shortly after he started charging. As Shakib began vocally opposing the choice, which the pundits also denounced, things quickly got heated. As soon as the spectators acknowledged that the umpire made a mistake call, the video quickly gained popularity online. However, because the cricketer in question is so seasoned, it doesn't set a good example for everyone watching.

In the game, Shakib got the most runs for his team, slamming 67 off 32 as Barishal recorded a massive score of 194/7 on the board. However, the score ultimately ended up being 10-15 runs less because the Strikers were able to chase it down in 19 overs. As the Striker won the match by six wickets to make it two from two, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, and captain Mushfiqur Rahim all made contributions.

