Shivam Dube reveals how MS Dhoni helped him improve his cricket, says THIS
All-rounder Shivam Dube on Monday said that playing under former India captain M.S. Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 was a great learning experience and it helped him in improving as a cricketer. During the IPL mega auction in February this year, Dube was bought by the Super Kings for Rs 4 crore. The 29-year-old cricketer had a mixed outing in the tournament. He played a few match-winning knocks for CSK but was criticised for his poor bowling. Speaking with IANS, the all-rounder said his ultimate goal is to be part of the Indian cricket team again and win matches for the country.
Excerpt of the interview
Q: How has your training and practice been?
A: The training has been going great, practising every day and sharpening my skills for the upcoming season.
Q: The CSK had an off-season and failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022 but how will you assess your own performance?
A: There are good times and bad times, IPL 2022 was not a good year for us. We tried our level best to qualify but we didn't make it. There are a lot of ups and downs in this game, I did well with the bat but couldn't produce good results with the ball. I honestly think I could have done better.
Q: How was your experience of playing with/under M.S Dhoni and learning from him?
A: Playing under M.S. Dhoni was a great learning experience. He is a role model and mentors to the entire team. Playing with him helped me a lot and I could see my performance get better.
Q: In IPL 2022, there was a lot of criticism about your bowling. Did you get the time to improve that part of the game? If yes, which new things...you have added to your armoury?
A: Whenever I step on the pitch, I try to give my best but sometimes it's just not your day. There have been instances wherein I have performed very well with the bat but not done well in bowling. Just like I said earlier, I am practising every day and I can't wait to showcase my skills in the upcoming season.
Q: There are very few fast-bowling all-rounders in India. So, obviously, you have a chance to make a comeback in the Indian setup. What's your view on that?
A: My ultimate goal is to be part of the Indian cricket team again and win matches for my country. I am training every single day, following a strict nutrition programme and making improvements. I am gearing up for the upcoming season and planning to put on a mind-blowing performance, Let's see how it goes.
Q: You recently got associated with a new sports agency that is 'FairPlay Sports'. Do you think it is important nowadays to be part of a management company for balancing things in a better way for sportspersons?
A: Yes, you need to have a sports management agency if you are a professional athlete. It is actually very tough to manage two things at a time and I am glad that I got a chance to associate myself with 'FairPlay Sports'. It is a renowned company, associated with some of the top talents in Indian sports along with huge experience in the industry as professionals. Hence, it had to be them.
