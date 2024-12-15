'Should Have Brought In Bumrah Straight Away..': Harbhajan Singh, Matthew Hayden Slam Rohit Sharma For Poor Tactics Against Travis Head

Harbhajan Singh and Matthew Hayden have slammed India captain Rohit Sharma for his poor tactics against Australia batter Travis Head on Day 2 of the third Test at the Gabba on Sunday, December 15.

Continuing his red-hot form against India, Travis Head slammed another hundred in the ongoing series. Head, who cracked 140 in the previous Test in Adelaide, hit a brilliant 152 off just 160 balls in Brisbane.

Harbhajan said that the India skipper missed a trick by not having Jasprit Bumrah early into the attack against Travis Head. The former spinner also mentioned that the visitors didn't attack Head much.

"I think India could have done better when he walked in. They didn't attack too much. Should have brought in Jasprit Bumrah straight away. He faced Nitish and Jadeja. You had to go back to your main bowler. Bumrah should have bowled early on. Who knows what would have happened. At least 2 or 3 overs," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Matthew Hayden felt that India allowed Head to get comfortable early on. The former Australia opener gave the example of Australia, who had allowed Kohli to do the same during the Perth Test, where he ended up scoring his 30th Test hundred.

"I just felt that they missed a trick early on with Travis Head. Similarly actually to the way that Australia did to Virat Kohli when he was able to quite easily get into that 20 zone where great players become really comfortable. I felt like they could have and did have an opportunity to really go harder at Travis Head," said Hayden.

Riding on centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, Australia reached an imposing 405 for 7 at stumps on the second day of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) stood out from the pack with his 12th five-wicket haul while Akash Deep (0/78) despite bowling well was distinctly unlucky.