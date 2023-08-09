Shubman Gill Very Close To Topple Babar Azam From Pole Position In ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Shubman Gill, India's emerging batter in all formats of the game, has taken jump in the lastest ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings. Gill is now placed at fifth spot in the latest rankings released by ICC. He has improved by 2 places in the rankings with career-best ratings of 743. He has closed in on the Pakistani batters third-placed Fakhar Zaman (755) and fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745). Not to forget, Pakistan captain Babar Azam too is not too far away from the grasp. Babar sits atop the rankings with 886 points. Babar is more than 100 points away from Gill but if Gill continues to shine with the bat in Asia Cup, India vs Australia ODIs, then he can close the gap quickly.

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussan is on second spot with 777 points. The only other India in the top 10 is Virat Kohli, who is on 9th spot with 705 points. India captain Rohit Sharma is on 11th spot with a total of 693 points.



At the same time, Ishan Kishan too has benefitted by the good show in West Indies ODIs, climbing nine places to 36th spot in the rankings. Hardik Pandya has risen to 11th place in the ICC ODI all-rounders rankings, takin a jump of five places. Ishan had finished the ODIs as the top-scorer with 184 runs in 3 matches at an average of 61.33 and strike rate of 111.52. Gill had scored 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42. and strike rate of 80.25.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur have gained big in rankings for ODI bowlers. Kuldeep has gained four places to get into the top 10 bowlers in the ODIs, all thanks to the seven wickets he picked in the ODIs.

Shardul finished as the leading wicket-taker in the India vs West Indies series with a total of 8 wickets in 3 games. That performance has helped him take jump of 3 spots to 30th in ODI bowlers rankings.