trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646791
NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES

Fans Recall Dhoni's Gesture To Help Kohli Finish Match After Hardik Pandya Hits 6 To Avoid Tilak Varma Maiden Fifty; Watch

Tilak Varma was batting on 49 not-out and was at the non-striker's end when Hardik smashed a six to finish the match. There will 13 balls remaining in the game to make 2 more runs for the win. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fans Recall Dhoni's Gesture To Help Kohli Finish Match After Hardik Pandya Hits 6 To Avoid Tilak Varma Maiden Fifty; Watch MS Dhoni, on left. Hardik and Tilak, on right. (Source: Twitter)

Team India bounce back in the five-match T20I series vs West Indies in style with a dominant win over in the third match on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led side beat West Indies by 7 wickets to make it 2-1 in the series. The Men in Blue had lost the previous two matches and were at risk of losing the series. But they finally played like a team, displaying an all-round show to thrash their opponents.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Admits Failure In ODIs, Says ‘My Numbers Are Really Bad, No Shame In Admitting It’

One controversial moment, however, happened right at the end of the match. Hardik Pandya finished the match with a big six off Rovman Powell. It was the fifth ball of the 18th over and India won the match with 13 balls still remaining in the innings and seven wickets in hand. A six in a T20 game usually brings happiness for fans but here, the Indian fans got upset with Hardik and trolled him on social media. The reason was that Tilak Varma was stranded on 49 not-out at the other end. It was a golden chance for him to make his first fifty. However, with Hardik hitting the six, Tilak did not get the opportunity to do the same.

Fans felt that there were still many balls remaining in the innings and only 2 runs were required. Hardik could have played two dots in the 18th over or maybe taken a single on the penultimate ball to bring Tilak on strike for the last delivery. 

Some fans also brought back the instance of how MS Dhoni had allowed Virat Kohli to finish the match, way back in 2014. Needing just 1 to win against South Africa, Dhoni had played a dot to ensure Kohli was on strike the next over and finished off the game too. Kohli had played a brilliant knock of 60-odd runs to set up that win for India and Dhoni, the captain, wanted him only to hit the winning runs. 

Others took potshot at head coach Rahul Dravid too. The former India captain had declared the innings in one of the Test in Pakistan, calling back Sachin Tendulkar when he wa batting on 194, just six away from a well-deserved double hundred. 

Check out reaction of the fans below in Hardik-Tilak incident:

Coming to the third T20I between India and West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav found form and struck a 44-ball 83 to help India chase down 160-run target. West Indies could put up just 159 for 5 in 20 overs with Kuldeep Yadav scalping three wickets while Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel got a wicket each. Tilak maintained his consistency and is currently the leading run-scorer in the series (139 runs in 3 matches).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train