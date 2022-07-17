Babar Azam once again won the hearts of cricket fans as he smacked a ton against Sri Lanka to rescue his team on Sunday (July 17). In the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Babar Azam-led side were in a delicate situation with 104 runs on board at the cost of 7 wickets. Babar was the only player from Pakistan who stood his ground and smacked an innings of 117 to guide Pakistan to a total of 218 in reply to Sri Lanka 222 in the first innings.

Twitter couldn't keep calm after the Pakistan captain completed his 25th international century at the Galle International Stadium, where he also made his Test debut for Pakistan.

Checkout the reactions below...

Babar Azam is the only player in the world who is delivering top performances consistently in all three formats. Truly the best at the moment @babarazam258 #CricketTwitter — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 17, 2022

Century by Babar Azam, a great innings. He's been a lone warrior for Pakistan in this innings, no one else even scored 20. A great knock. pic.twitter.com/yccCLSPKaG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Babar Azam has 4 fifties and 2 hundreds in the last 7 innings in Test cricket - captain leading from front. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2022

If someone ask me what the definition of the captain I will send him king @babarazam258 photo pic.twitter.com/CoOAcoaQVW July 17, 2022

Babar Azam made a fighting 119 against SL in Galle. Added 70 for 11th wicket. — Atoolya (@Atoolya) July 17, 2022

Coming to the match, Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis came on from the City End and claimed a wicket off his first ball in the innings when Mohammad Rizwan was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Jayasuriya accounted for the next three wickets and at one point was on a hat-trick when he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi in successive balls to claim his third five-wicket haul in his two matches.

Captain Babar Azam was the only batter who appeared untroubled by Sri Lanka's spinners. Often playing on the front foot with soft hands negating the turn, he left well and cashed in when there were opportunities to score. Play was delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield and as a result lunch was delayed by half an hour. On Saturday, Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 looked below par after it won the toss and batted, but their spinners made life difficult for Pakistan's batsmen late on the first day to leave the game evenly poised.

With PTI inputs