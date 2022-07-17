NewsCricket
SL VS PAK 1ST TEST

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

SL vs PAK 1st Test: 'Babar Azam delivering performances', fans go crazy as PAK skipper smacks ton, check reacts here

Babar Azam once again won the hearts of cricket fans as he smacked a ton against Sri Lanka to rescue his team on Sunday (July 17). In the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Babar Azam-led side were in a delicate situation with 104 runs on board at the cost of 7 wickets. Babar was the only player from Pakistan who stood his ground and smacked an innings of 117 to guide Pakistan to a total of 218 in reply to Sri Lanka 222 in the first innings.

Twitter couldn't keep calm after the Pakistan captain completed his 25th international century at the Galle International Stadium, where he also made his Test debut for Pakistan.

Checkout the reactions below...

Coming to the match, Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis came on from the City End and claimed a wicket off his first ball in the innings when Mohammad Rizwan was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Jayasuriya accounted for the next three wickets and at one point was on a hat-trick when he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi in successive balls to claim his third five-wicket haul in his two matches.

Captain Babar Azam was the only batter who appeared untroubled by Sri Lanka's spinners. Often playing on the front foot with soft hands negating the turn, he left well and cashed in when there were opportunities to score. Play was delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield and as a result lunch was delayed by half an hour. On Saturday, Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 looked below par after it won the toss and batted, but their spinners made life difficult for Pakistan's batsmen late on the first day to leave the game evenly poised.

With PTI inputs

SL vs PAK 1st TestBabar AzamSri Lanka vs PakistanTest matchBabar Azam century

