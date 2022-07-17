Babar Azam breaks THIS huge record of Virat Kohli in Sri Lanka series

Babar Azam surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli to become the faster batter Asian batter to cross the 10,000 runs mark in international cricket. The Pakistan skipper achieved this huge milestone on Sunday (July 17) in a Test match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. It took Virat Kohli 232 innings to make a record but the talismanic batter from Pakistan needed only 228 innings to break Kohli's record.

Amongst all Pakistan batters to reach the 10,000 runs mark in international cricket, Babar is the fastest to reach the landmark in 228 innings, surpassing the previous record of 248 innings held by legendary batter Javed Miandad.



As per innings taken to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, Babar is fifth fastest batter to reach the mark in 228 innings after Viv Richards (206 innings), Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings) and Joe Root (222 innings).



"10,000 international runs. Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th Pakistan batter to accomplish this major milestone," tweeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th batter to accomplish this major milestone #SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/hQV28gmn9O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2022

At lunch on day two, Babar now has 10,013 runs in 228 innings at 51.08, including 24 centuries and 66 half-centuries. With Pakistan at 104-7 in 46 overs and still trailing by 118 runs, Pakistan will be hoping that Babar continues to hold fort for them at Galle.

Coming to Kohli and Babar, the two batters gave an example to the world that sportstars are opponents on the field but off the field they don't keep anything personal. The Pakistan captain had tweeted picture with Kohli on July 15, writing: 'This too shall pass. Stay strong', as Kohli was dismissed cheaply again in a match against England. The tweet has garnered over 280k likes and close to 50,000 retweets.

Babar Azam is currently the number 1 batter in the ODI format and is rated as highly as Kohli today. A number of Pakistan fans and former cricketers believe that Babar can one day cross the heroics of Kohli and become the greatest batter of all-time if he continues like this only. (With IANS inputs)