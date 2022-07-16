Star India batter Virat Kohli, who has been struggling for runs on the India tour of England, with a flurry of low scores in back-to-back games. Following his lean patch, he got support from across the border in form of Babar Azam. The Pakistan captain had tweeted picture with Kohli on July 15, also writing: 'This too shall pass. Stay strong'. The tweet has garnered 270k likes and close to 50,000 retweets. The fact that a current Pakistan cricketer passed on such comments made fans engage with the tweet in such a manner. Babar is rated as among the top batters in world cricket currently and enjoyed a huge fandom. He is rated as highly as Kohli today and Pakistan fans believe that if he continues batting the way he is, at the moment, he surpass Kohli's record.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had earlier reacted to Babar's tweet for Virat, saying that "Cricket has brought Pakistan and India closer. Babar Azam conveyed a very positive message to the world and I think Virat Kohli should've responded too."

Not that Kohli has read what Afridi said but soon he reacted to Babar's tweet, saying: "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

Here's Virat Kohli's reply to Babar Azam.

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best _ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

India play England in the 3rd ODI on Sunday (July 17) and both teams would be looking for a win as the three-match series is tied 1-1. India beat England comprehensively in the 1st ODI by 10 wickets. But England came back strongly to make it 1-1, with a massive win over Indians in the 2nd ODI.

Rohit Sharma will be hoping that his best batter in the lineup Virat Kohli comes back to form in the last game of the tour. India fly to West Indies for the T20s later this month and Kohli is not part of the squad as he has been given a rest.