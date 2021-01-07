हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly discharged from Woodlands Hospital

Sourav Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly discharged from Woodlands Hospital
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday was discharged from Woodlands Hospital. The former India skipper was admitted last week after suffering a mild heart attack, where he also underwent angioplasty. 

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Ganguly confirmed that he has recovered completely and also expressed his gratitude towards the medical staff. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

The former India skipper was initially supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he expressed the desire to stay there for an additional day. 

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sourav Ganguly
Next
Story

Mohammed Siraj gets emotional while singing national anthem, watch viral video

  • 1,03,95,278Confirmed
  • 1,50,336Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M45S

France, Britain condemn violence in US parliament; Trump supporters uproar in Capitol building