BCCI president Sourav Ganguly discharged from Woodlands Hospital

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday was discharged from Woodlands Hospital. The former India skipper was admitted last week after suffering a mild heart attack, where he also underwent angioplasty.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Ganguly confirmed that he has recovered completely and also expressed his gratitude towards the medical staff. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

#WATCH | "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine," says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. pic.twitter.com/BUwsz5h1FQ — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

The former India skipper was initially supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he expressed the desire to stay there for an additional day.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.