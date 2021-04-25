SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021: It’s Rishabh Pant vs David Warner, vice-captain, probable playing XIs for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 20

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally won their first match of the season when they defeated Punjab Kings in their last game. The Orange Army had come up with a solid performance as they had won by nine wickets and the win must have added a lot of confidence to David Warner’s team. It was a complete performance as SRH restricted PBKS to 120 runs and then chased down the total with nine wickets in hand. The addition of Kane Williamson has also added another shot in the arm for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals won their previous match against defending champions Mumbai Indians and they are ticking the right boxes. The Capitals have a strong team and they are making the most of it as they are executing their skills.

Possibly, it's the ability to muscle the ball that will come in handy on this track and hence the DC skipper's role as a batsman will become all the more important.

While Shikhar Dhawan is in good form and Prithvi Shaw in not so great touch after the first game, the willow-wielders, who depend on sheer timing compared to power may struggle.

In fact, Hyderabad, after playing all its four games in Chennai, has only now started to crack the code of a slow track, evident during the team's comfortable victory over Punjab Kings after a hat-trick of defeats.

With Kane Williamson back in the mix, SunRisers seemed to have got a better balance in a set-up which is acutely short of quality India internationals.

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team:

SRH vs DC Dream11 Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

SRH vs DC Dream11 vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

SRH vs DC Dream11 Batsmen: David Warner, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson

SRH vs DC Dream11 wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

SRH vs DC Dream11 all-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar

SRH vs DC Dream11 Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Ashwin.

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.

SRH vs DC SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

