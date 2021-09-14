हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka cricket

Sri Lanka and IPL legend Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket – WATCH

Malinga holds the record for taking the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sri Lanka and IPL legend Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket – WATCH
Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup-winning captain Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

"Today is a very special day for me, I want to thank each and everyone who has supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career," said Malinga on his official YouTube channel.

"While Playing with you all, I got many experiences throughout my cricketing injury. And I will share it [experience] with young cricketers in the future," he added.

Malinga also thanked team members and officials of Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC), Mumbai Indians, Melbourne Stars, Kent Cricket, Rangpur Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Maratha Arabians, and Montreal Tigers.

The star speedster played for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the most successful bowler in the cash-rich league.

Malinga holds the record for taking the most wickets in the history of IPL. He played 122 matches in the IPL and picked 170 wickets. His best bowing figures in IPL are of five wickets for 13 runs.

Notably, in January, Lasith Malinga had retired from franchise cricket. The Sri Lankan speedster, then informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management, making himself unavailable for the champion side's retention wish list.

Malinga made his Test debut against Australia in July 2004. 16 days after his Test debut, Malinga played his first match in ODI cricket.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga has taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

Malinga, who finished with 107 wickets in the shortest format, made his T20I debut against England in June 2006.

