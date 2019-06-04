Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Having slumped to defeats in their respective opening matches, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will both look to bounce back when they lock horns in their second International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 clash at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates:

# Afghanistan win toss, opt to field first against Sri Lanka!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Sri Lanka are heading into the match after suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their opening fixture at the same venue.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka failed to counter New Zealand's bowling attack and collapsed to 136 all out--which was their joint fifth-lowest total in the quadrennial event and also the lowest-ever total at Sophia Gardens in ODIs.

Dimuth Karunaratne was the only shining light as he remained unbeaten at 52 to become only the second captain to carry the bat in ODIs after Upul Tharanga in 2017.

Heading into the clash, Sri Lanka need to pull up their socks and come up with all-round performance to seal their first win of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, surrendered to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia in their opener.

However, the Gulbadin Naib-side have a great chance to notch up their first win against Sri Lanka, who have struggled with form off-late.

According to ICC, outbreaks of rain is expected during the match which can have a major impact on the match and even lead to a shortened game at Cardiff. The rainfall is likely to be of the heavy kind, throughout the morning and afternoon. Seamers are expected to get ample assistance, with a 90% cloud cover for the most part of the day

The two squads are as follows:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Gulbadin Naib (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Noor Ali Zadran

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana