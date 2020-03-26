हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sri Lanka cricket

Sri Lankan cricketers to donate for medical equipment to combat coronavirus

Sri Lankan cricketers to donate for medical equipment to combat coronavirus

Sri Lankan cricketers to donate for medical equipment to combat coronavirus
Image Credits: Reuters

The players of the Sri Lankan men's cricket team have decided to make donation for the purchase of essential medical equipments to combat the deadly coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) team issued an official statement, saying that the national cricket team players have decided to make contribution for the purchase of Video Laryngoscopes which are one of the primary medical equipments used to treat COVID-19 affected patients.

"This equipment which  have been ordered from overseas will be handed over by the Sri Lanka cricketers as soon as the purchases arrive in Sri Lanka," the official statement of SLC read.

Earlier, SLC had donated a sum of Rs 25 million to the the government’s coronavirus relief fund in their bid to fully eliminate the pandemic from Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have so far registered over 100 cases of coronavirus with no deaths.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricketers and staff members will also collectively donate an amount of Rs 5 million to their government’s emergency fund as their contribution in the fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). 

Besides the contribution by the centrally contracted players,the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) staff members upto the rank of senior managers will also donate their one day's salary.

Meanwhile, PCB's General Managers and above will donate two days’ salary to the government’s emergency fund.

 

 

 

 

Sri Lanka cricketCoronavirusCOVID-19PakistanPCB
