Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar celebrates 50th anniversary of Test debut, BCCI congratulates 'Little Master' with special memento

BCCI celebrated the occassion by presenting the Indian legend with a token of appreciation in the form of a special cap. BCCI secretary Jay Shah presented the cap to Gavaskar, the video of which was shared on BCCI's Twitter handle. 

Sunil Gavaskar celebrates 50th anniversary of Test debut, BCCI congratulates &#039;Little Master&#039; with special memento
Sunil Gavaskar went on to make 125 Tests appearances, in which he amassed 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. (BCCI/Twitter)

India's cricketing icon Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday completed 50th anniversary of his Test debut. The 'Little Master' made his debut for India against West Indies on this day in 1971. 

Reflecting back on his long-term association with the sport, Gavaskar said that he cannot believe how 50 years went so past and it feels like almost yesterday.

"I can't still believe 50 years have gone past. It almost feels like yesterday. Every school kid's dream is to play for India. That was my dream as well," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"I was given the India cap along with the blazer as well as the sweaters before the start of the tour. I had kept that cap in my kit bag, I was determined not to use it till I actually played for India. To put it on Day 1 was just an amazing, amazing feeling," Gavaskar added.

BCCI celebrated the occassion by presenting the Indian legend with a token of appreciation in the form of a special cap. BCCI secretary Jay Shah presented the cap to Gavaskar, the video of which was shared on BCCI's Twitter handle.  

Meanwhile, former India cricketers also took to Twitter to extended their heartfelt messages to the batting legend. Here are a few tweets:

During his illustrious career with Indian cricket, which spanned for almost 16 years, Gavaskar went on to tumble and create several records. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the traditional format of the game, the Little Master went on to make 125 Tests appearances, in which he amassed 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12. He also had 34 Test centuries and 45 fifties under his name. 

Sunil Gavaskar
