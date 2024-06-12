Super 8 Explained: What Is It and Which Teams Will Qualify?

The current edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has given fans lots of twists and turns all since the day the tournament started. The T20 World Cup has proven to be one of the most unpredictable tournaments in cricket history with it's unpredictable pitches, low scores and quick wickets. Fans and cricket analysts alike patiently wait for the group stage to end and the Super 8 part of the World Cup to begin. We will be looking at what exactly is the Super 8 format and how can the participating nations qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

What Is The Super 8?

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on 19th June once all the group stage matches of the T20 World Cup have finished. The semi-final and the final of the World Cup are scheduled to take place on 27th June and 29th June respectively. So what exactly is the Super 8? The twenty teams participating in the tournament have been split up into 4 groups with five teams per group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 part of the tournament. In the Super 8, the eight teams will be divided into two groups with four teams per group and will play against each other. The top two teams from each group of the Super 8 will then qualify for the semi-finals.

Which Teams Will Make The Groups?

Out of all the four groups the top two teams from each group will go on to play the Super 8 stage but which teams will make up the Super 8 groups? There are two groups in the Super 8 stage, Group A and Group B. The teams who come out on top in Group A and C and the teams who come second in Group B and D during the group stages of the tournament will make up Group A during the Super 8.The top two teams from Group B and D and the teams coming in second in Groups A and C will make up the second group of the Super 8. Each team that qualifies for the Super 8 will play three matches. One match each against all the other members of the group.