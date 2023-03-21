Suryakumar Yadav To Be Dropped From Team India's ODI Squad? Dinesh Karthik Says THIS Ahead Of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

According to veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, it is crucial that Suryakumar Yadav plays in the ODIs and he believes it should be a "non-negotiable" decision. Additionally, Karthik would like to see the right-handed batter given a chance as a number six batter.

During both ODIs between India and Australia, Suryakumar was dismissed lbw by inswingers from left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc on the very first ball he faced in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. His recent form in ODIs is a cause for concern, as he has only scored 110 runs in his last nine innings. Some have raised doubts about whether he can perform as well in a 50-over format as he does in T20Is.

"He would have gotten out on those two deliveries even in T20Is. It is not that because it is ODIs, he is getting out. You have to understand that this is high-quality bowling irrespective of the format."

"He played the two ODIs now and prior to that he didn't play consistently. Shreyas Iyer was the preferred number four and rightfully so and Surya was the backup option. Where we need to be with Surya is to always remind ourselves of the talent he is," Karthik was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Karthik continued by saying that, with Shreyas Iyer's back issue still unknown, he would want to see Suryakumar bat at number six and offer Hardik Pandya the opportunity to bat at number four.

"What I would like to see is if they can fit in Surya at a different place to get the best out of him. I personally feel Hardik Pandya enjoys batting really well and up top. So, is there a possibility of sending him at four and Surya at six? It is so because when you give him 15-18 overs, the way he is able to turn the game on its head is very, very good."

"Irrespective of whether there are five or four fielders inside the circle, he is able to hit boundaries at will and make a mockery out of the captain. The question is, whether India can make Hardik bat at four and Surya at six. Hardik really enjoys batting upfront; something which we saw with Gujarat Titans in IPL and even in T20Is."

"When you give Surya lesser overs, 14-18 overs, he is at his venomous best. It is something which team India and Rahul Dravid can ponder about. Him being a part of the ODI side is non-negotiable and has got the skillsets."

India and Australia will play each other in the series' deciding match on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with the series tied at one.