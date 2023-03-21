Despite the confirmation of Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), and UP Warriorz (UZ) as the three teams set to qualify for the playoffs in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL), the final day of league stage action still holds significant importance. The Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are out of contention for the knockout stages.

The tournament has been turned on its head by Mumbai Indians' humiliating nine-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC), as Harmanpreet Kaur's team failed to seal their spot in the final. This result means that all three teams have a chance to confirm a direct spot in the final on Tuesday (March 21). MI will face RCB, while UP and DC will compete against each other.

MI's loss to DC has caused them to lose the top spot in the league, which they had held for the entire competition so far. DC is now in a favourable position to finish first in the table. For those who are unaware, the team that finishes at the top of the league table will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third-place teams will face each other in the eliminator.

How can Delhi Capitals reach the final?

League-leading team Delhi Capitals control their own fate and are at the top of the standings. If they overcome UPW, they will all but guarantee their place in the championship game, barring MI's crushing victory against RCB earlier in the day. Losing would be costly, though, as MI would score more points if they won their game and moved MI down to second place.

How can Mumbai Indians reach the final?

For the majority of the past week, MI topping the standings and securing the last berth appeared to be nothing more than a formality. The Women in Blue, however, no longer control their own fate. They must defeat RCB in addition to hoping that UP defeats DC, but not by a margin great enough to increase their NRR. Even if DC triumphs, MI can still win the group, but they must defeat their opponent by a wide margin.

How can UP Warriroz reach the final?

UP Warriorz have a hurdle to climb before they can clinch a spot in the championship game on Tuesday. Due to their low NRR, they must not only defeat DC handily but also pray that RCB humiliates MI severely.