T20 World Cup 2021: Asghar Afghan makes BIG revelation, says ‘was hurt too much after defeat against Pakistan, decided to retire’

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan, who played his last match on Sunday, said he decided to retire from all forms of cricket following the defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan is locking horns with Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday and this will be Asghar Afghan's last match for his side.

On Friday, Asif Ali smoked four sixes in an over to help Pakistan make it a hat-trick of Super 12 victories as they handed Afghanistan their first defeat of the tournament in Group 2.

"I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now but it's something I cannot explain," said Asghar Afghan after the mid-innings.

"In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire. There are plenty of memories, it's difficult for me, but I have to retire," he added.

Former skipper and national player @MAsgharAfghan played his last match today against Namibia, made important 31 runs and bade farewell to all formats of cricket with heavy heart. He received the guard of honor from his teammates.

The former Afghanistan skipper was in tears while talking about his retirement.

As Asghar came into bat when Shahzad's entertaining knock of 45 came to an end in the 13th over, the Namibian side gave the former Afghanistan skipper a guard of honour during the match.

Asghar Afghan has played six Tests, 114 ODIs, and 75 T20Is for Afghanistan. The right-handed batter made his debut against Scotland in 2009.

Asghar Afghan played his first match in the longest format when Afghanistan locked horns with India in June 2018.