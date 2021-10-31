हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Kane Williamson wins toss, India to bat first

After a humiliating defeat against Pakistan in the previous match, Team India is all set to get its game back on track in the T20 world Cup. Virat Kohli's side is ready to take on Kane Williamson's squad. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 31, 2021 - 19:16
Image: ICC/www.t20worldcup.com

Virat Kohli-led Team India is likely to make some changes in the playing 11 today in the match against New Zealand. The first match of the T20 World Cup didn't go well for India as it suffered a huge defeat against Pakistan on October 24, but today is the chance to recover from the setback.

While the Indian top order looked in serious trouble against quality swing bowling in the previous match in Dubai, New Zealand's condition was also not convincing against Pakistan. Both--India and New Zealand--struggled in picking the right length and whether to stand deep inside the crease or two steps ahead of it. 

Today's match might be different in the sense that both the teams will be looking for initial build up to acquire a safe position to launch the final assault. This means the teams are likely to prefer cautious approach over attacking batting from the word go.

New Zealand has Trent Boult who may cause the initial damage like Shaheen Shah Afridi. 

The form of the Indian openers--Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul--will also be under scanner. Virat Kohli, India's greatest hope in big matches for some years now, looked in good touch in the last match and the team would be expecting another scintillating knock from him.

In short, this might turn out to be a match between Kiwi bowlers and Indian batters. 

Who do you think has the upper hand in this match?

31 October 2021, 19:09 PM

Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand have decided to bowl first.

31 October 2021, 18:50 PM

Team India fans are praying for their favourites' win. Will Virat Kohli's team give them a gift today?

 

 

31 October 2021, 18:47 PM

India will have to be very careful about certain things in Dubai, which is a high scoring ground.

Hear what Mohammad Kaif has to say about this.

31 October 2021, 18:24 PM

New Zealand have an edge over India in T20I matches. NZ have won 8 out of the 16 clashes between the two team, while India won in 6. Two games remained unfinished. Both teams have the batting firepower, but India can do wonders on its day.

READ | Head to head clashes between India and New Zealand in T20s

31 October 2021, 18:16 PM

All the eyes will be on Kohli's captaincy today. He defended Shami after social media trolling in a long post. Now is the turn of his team to get India back in the tournament.

READ | Virat Kohli slams 'spineless' trolls targeting Mohammed Shami

31 October 2021, 18:02 PM

Virat Kohli and Team India will be looking for a revival of their top game in the match against New Zealand in Dubai today. Pakistan is already on top of charts, but the second place is still open for grab. Will India be able to do it?

