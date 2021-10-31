India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Kane Williamson wins toss, India to bat first

Virat Kohli-led Team India is likely to make some changes in the playing 11 today in the match against New Zealand. The first match of the T20 World Cup didn't go well for India as it suffered a huge defeat against Pakistan on October 24, but today is the chance to recover from the setback.

While the Indian top order looked in serious trouble against quality swing bowling in the previous match in Dubai, New Zealand's condition was also not convincing against Pakistan. Both--India and New Zealand--struggled in picking the right length and whether to stand deep inside the crease or two steps ahead of it.

Today's match might be different in the sense that both the teams will be looking for initial build up to acquire a safe position to launch the final assault. This means the teams are likely to prefer cautious approach over attacking batting from the word go.

New Zealand has Trent Boult who may cause the initial damage like Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The form of the Indian openers--Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul--will also be under scanner. Virat Kohli, India's greatest hope in big matches for some years now, looked in good touch in the last match and the team would be expecting another scintillating knock from him.

In short, this might turn out to be a match between Kiwi bowlers and Indian batters.

Who do you think has the upper hand in this match?