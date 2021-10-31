India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Kane Williamson wins toss, India to bat first

31 October 2021, 19:09 PM
Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand have decided to bowl first.
31 October 2021, 18:50 PM
Team India fans are praying for their favourites' win. Will Virat Kohli's team give them a gift today?
31 October 2021, 18:47 PM
India will have to be very careful about certain things in Dubai, which is a high scoring ground.
Hear what Mohammad Kaif has to say about this.
31 October 2021, 18:24 PM
New Zealand have an edge over India in T20I matches. NZ have won 8 out of the 16 clashes between the two team, while India won in 6. Two games remained unfinished. Both teams have the batting firepower, but India can do wonders on its day.
31 October 2021, 18:16 PM
All the eyes will be on Kohli's captaincy today. He defended Shami after social media trolling in a long post. Now is the turn of his team to get India back in the tournament.
31 October 2021, 18:02 PM
Virat Kohli and Team India will be looking for a revival of their top game in the match against New Zealand in Dubai today. Pakistan is already on top of charts, but the second place is still open for grab. Will India be able to do it?