T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI gives BIG update on Suryakumar Yadav’s fitness, check HERE

Suryakumar stayed back at the team hotel as Ishan Kishan replaced him in the playing XI against New Zealand in the Group 2 clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI gives BIG update on Suryakumar Yadav’s fitness, check HERE
Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav (Source: Twitter)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been advised rest by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Medical Team after he complained of back spasms in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar stayed back at the team hotel as Ishan Kishan replaced him in the playing XI against New Zealand in the Group 2 clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel,' said BCCI in a statement.

Another replacement for India in the playing XI was Shardul Thakur came in the place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The toss was won by Kane Williamson as New Zealand opted to chase against India.

Both India and New Zealand have only played one game so far, and both suffered defeat to Pakistan. With Afghanistan thrashing Namibia earlier in the day, both sides will now be eying the hotly contested second-spot in the group.

Notably, India has never defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, but if there was any time for this record to be broken, it is now if the side wants to reach the semi-finals stage.

