T20 World Cup 2021: Can Team India reach semifinal, how Group 2 stands after NZ win

Virat Kohli’s Team India are in a dire situation after their eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai on Sunday (October 31). The Men-in-Blue are currently in 5th position of the points table for two massive losses after their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand.

The two losses mean that India are trailing Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Namibia in Group 2 of the Super 12 at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result means that India, one of the pre-tournament favourites to take the title, are facing an uphill battle to make it out of the Super 12 stage.

Still without a point after losses to Pakistan and New Zealand, Kohli’s side will need to win their three remaining fixtures while also hoping that other results and the net run-rate equation goes their way.

“I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball,” Kohli said after the defeat to New Zealand. “We didn't have much to defend but we weren't brave when we walked out to field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations – not just from fans, but players as well," Kohli added.

India’s remaining fixtures

vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) – Wednesday, November 3

vs Scotland (Dubai) – Friday, November 5

vs Namibia (Dubai) – Monday, November 8

Net run-rate factor

India’s dismal net run rate of -1.609 means they will either have to finish points clear of their rivals for qualification or hope for big margins of victory in the back-end of the tournament to turn that NRR on its head.

Things are getting pretty interesting Which two sides will qualify from Group 2? #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2NSTjsYjoZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 31, 2021

The difficulty for India is that Afghanistan, who currently have four points to their name, hammered Scotland to such an extent that it’ll take a big change for India to overhaul their +3.097 NRR – currently the second-best at the tournament behind in-form England.

Do-or-die Afghanistan fixture

If Kohli’s unit ;ose to Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3) then India’s chances of making it out of Group 2 will be over. But Ravi Shastri’s squad will not only be targeting a win, but also a big one in order to redress some of the NRR balance in the group.

India will probably then be hoping for a narrow Afghanistan win over New Zealand to take the qualification down to net run rate.

Living on a prayer

The best chance for India to make it out of the group is for one of the Group 2 qualifiers, Namibia and Scotland, to pull off an upset against New Zealand. Both teams showed their class when making it through Round 1, but have yet to trouble the Test-playing nations during the Super 12 stage.