India can still qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals despite New Zealand loss, here’s how

Team India on Sunday (October 31) suffered a shameful 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their second T20 World Cup 2021 match. The Virat Kohli-led team managed to score a mere 110-7 after they were put to bat first and later they failed to trouble the Kiwi batters as the Kane Williamson’s team chased the target with ease in just 14.3 overs.

Notably, this is the Men in Blue’s second loss on the trot as they lost their tournament opener against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the defeat against the Black Caps has badly dented India’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the elite tournament.

New Zealand win the game, but #TeamIndia will look to make amends in their next match of the #T20WorldCup.

New Zealand, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Scotland, and Namibia are placed in Group 2 and the top two sides will progress to the semifinals. Given that Pakistan have virtually qualified for the semi-final stage after beating India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in their three games so far, there’s only one spot remaining from Group 2.

As per the current standings in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 points table, Pakistan are placed at the top of the Group 2 with six points from three games, while Afghanistan are second having won two games out of their three so far.

Things are getting pretty interesting Which two sides will qualify from Group 2?

New Zealand climbed to third position after defeating the Virat Kohli’s side as they have two points from two games and a better net run-rate than Namibia who are fourth with 2 points.

India and Scotland are at fifth and sixth positions respectively as they are yet to register a win and have zero points.

How can India still qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals?

Despite being placed second-last in the group, Team India still have an outside chance to qualify for the semis. The Virat Kohli’s team will have to win their remaining three group games which are against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

However, that alone won’t be enough for India as they will also require the other results and net run rate equation to go their way. The Men in Blue need New Zealand to lose at least two out of their three remaining group games, while Namibia should also lose any two of their remaining matches.

Also, Kohli’s side will need to win their remaining matches, especially against Afghanistan, by a big margin in order to improve their poor net run rate in case there’s a tie for the second spot.

India’s remaining fixtures:

India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – Wednesday 3 November

India v Scotland, Dubai – Friday 5 November

India v Namibia, Dubai – Monday 8 November