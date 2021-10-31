T20 World Cup 2021 final will be either between Australia-England or India vs ...., predicts Shane Warne 

New Delhi: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Saturday (October 30, 2021) predicted that either India-Pakistan or England-Australia will play in the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Warne's prediction came minutes after the Eoin Morgan-led side hammered Aaron Finch's Australia by eight wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Super 12 stage.

Taking to Twitter, Warne, who has taken over 1,000 international wickets, said, "I still believe the teams that will top each group AND make it through will look like this, plus semi`s & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi`s -- Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne.

I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi’s & final… 1.England

2. Australia 1.Pakistan

2. India Semi’s Eng V India

Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or

Aust V England @SkyCricket @FoxCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021

England and Pakistan, notably, have won all their three games in the World Cup so far. Australia, on the other hand, have won two matches out of three, while, India have so far played just one game which they ended up losing against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Virat Kohli and boys are now scheduled to play New Zealand on Sunday evening in Dubai.

Earlier on Saturday, Jos Buttler hammered a 32-ball 71 not out to help England crush Australia by eight wickets. The ODI world champions bundled out the Kangaroos for 125 and then returned to overhaul the target of 126 in just 11.4 overs to consolidate their top position in the Group 1 points table.