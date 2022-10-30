T20 World Cup 2022: How can India and Pakistan qualify for semifinals? check HERE

Team India's five-wicket loss against South Africa on Sunday (October 30) in the Group 2 Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 has dented the chances of Pakistan qualifying for the knock-out stages. However, the Babar Azam side are not out of the picture yet as they registered a thumping victory over Netherlands by six-wickets on the same day as India's loss. Pakistan needed that the Men in Blue beat the Proteas in order to keep their hopes high for the qualification but Bangladesh's win over Zimbabwe has also helped the case for the Men in Green. ('Masterstroke from Virat Kohli to keep Pakistan out', Fans react as star drops Aiden Markam in IND vs SA - WATCH)

On the other hand, Shakib Al Hassan and Co. helped their own case with their 3-run win over Zimbabwe in the Group 2 Super 12 match. (T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: South Africa dethrone India to claim top spot in Group 2, Pakistan remain at 5)

Take a look at the scenario for both India and Pakistan qualification for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 below:

How can India qualify for semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022?

Interestingly, even after their defeat against South Africa, Team India's qualification fate remains in their own hands. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. cannot afford any more slip-ups. India now will Bangladesh on November 2 and Zimbabwe on November 6.

The Bigger picture: In order to top the group 2 points table, India will need that South Africa either lose to Pakistan or the Netherlands when the Proteas face the two sides.

How can Pakistan qualify for semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022?

The situation for Babar Azam and Co. got worse when India lost to South Africa on Sunday (October 30) and it is completely out of their hands now to qualify for the semi-finals. However, they would still need to win both their remaining fixtures by margins to keep that glimmer of hope alive in the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan now need to beat both South Africa and Bangladesh alongside hoping that India lose both their remaining fixtures. Moreover, if Netherlands beat South Africa, it could also help Pakistan's case. Pakistan can still make it on net run-rate but they need to beat India on net run-rate and also hope the South Africa vs Netherlands game gets washed out.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

2 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

2 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

3 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne